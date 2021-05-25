Wisconsin Republicans to quickly kill Medicaid expansion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature plan to convene, and then immediately end, a special session called by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to expand Medicaid, a move that would bring the state a one-time bonus of $1 billion in federal money. Both the Senate and Assembly plan to convene at 1 p.m. Tuesday before adjourning with no debate. Democrats for years have advocated for expanding who is eligible for the state’s Medicaid program known as BadgerCare Plus. But Republicans have resisted full expansion, even though 38 other states have done it and taken the federal money that comes with it.