Cyclone’s winds, rain lash India coast after 1.1M evacuated

NEW DELHI (AP) — Heavy winds and a high tide are lashing parts of India’s eastern coast as a cyclone moves ashore where more than 1.1 million people have evacuated. Sustained winds up to 87 miles per hour were blowing, but the storm was forecast to weaken through the day. Television images showed knee-deep water in a beach resort town and wind whipping palm trees. Cyclone Yaas caused two deaths and damage to homes on Tuesday before it began making landfall around midday Wednesday. The cyclone comes amid a coronavirus surge, with both complicating the disaster response efforts.