AP-NORC poll: More Americans believe anti-Asian hate rising

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans across racial and ethnic groups believe discrimination has worsened in the last year against Asian Americans, who became the target of attacks after being unfairly blamed for the coronavirus pandemic. A poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds nearly half of Americans believe Asian Americans encounter “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of discrimination. Between reports of more than 6,000 incidents targeting Asian Americans and videos capturing some of the assaults, activists say it’s impossible for the public to ignore. They believe that fundamental increase in visibility isn’t going to fade.