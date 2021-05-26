Black artist draws on motherhood, Black experience to create mural

MADISON (WKOW) -- As Madison continues to process the death of George Floyd and countless other Black lives, one local artist turns to creative expression to process and communicate her pain.

Feleshuh Lashay Walker is a mother of three and working artist in the Madison area, and she painted one of the many murals on display on State Street during last year's protests against police violence.

"Sometimes they act out they get agitated, they are on the last straw, and they may express that in the wrong place at the wrong time. And that means the end of their life, and it's not fair, especially when you didn't do anything to ask for it. So when I created the mural, I just wanted that to be what people see versus like, Oh, woe is me stop doing no, understand, feel it," Walker said.

She said her experience as a mother of three boys drove her to create the mural, which was displayed on the Overture Center.

It's since been taken down, and plans for where it will be displayed going forward are still under discussion