Book of State Street murals sparking conversations about racial justice and equality

MADISON (WKOW) -- Up and down State Street in Madison, murals are painted on plywood that covers businesses that were damaged during last summer's unrest.

Some of the murals are coming down. Curators are putting them into storage and a digital database. The city of Madison will decide what to do with them next.

Many of the murals are already preserved inside a book called "Let's Talk About It." It was put together by the American Family Insurance Institute for Corporate and Social Impact.

The book features more than 100 of the downtown murals.

Project director Nyra Jordan says they've given the book to schools in Madison and Verona. Copies have also gone to UW-Madison. Jordan says the book has started a dialogue.

"The book is titled, 'Let's Talk About It," and the goal was that people would have conversations about not just the art and the artists, but about the movement that happened and why these discussions are difficult and complicated, but also necessary," Jordan told 27 News.

Jordan says they have already distributed about 15,000 books.