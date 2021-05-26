Bucks increase to full capacity for remainder of playoffs

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Bucks are moving to full capacity for the remainder of the playoffs. The team announcing today they will allow 16,500 fans beginning June 1 for a potential Game 5 of their opening series against Miami.

“We are excited to have our homecourt advantage return in an even bigger way and we thank Bucks fans for their continued support,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin in a statement. “This is another positive step in our return to normal.”

Fiserv Forum had previously been approved by the Milwaukee Health Department to allow 9,100 fans for the playoffs. Now, seating will no longer be in pods or staggered. Fans will still be required to wear masks inside the building, except when eating or drinking.

Additional tickets for any potential First Round games at Fiserv Forum will go on sale on May 27 at 10 a.m. CT.