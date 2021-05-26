CDC warns to stop snuggling with your yard chickens

(CNN) — Federal health officials want people to stop snuggling with their backyard poultry.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says poultry like chicken and ducks can carry Salmonella germs, which can easily spread if you touch the animal or anything in their environment and then touch your mouth or food.

Most people that are infected will have symptoms such as diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, and recover within four to seven days without treatment.

As of May 20th, the CDC reports there have been 163 Salmonella illnesses and 34 hospitalizations this year, spanning across 43 states.