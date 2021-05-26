Clean Lakes Alliance calls for renewed partnerships to protect our lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin has about 15,000 beautiful lakes and many more rivers and streams all connected to our way of life. For the past decade, Clean Lakes Alliance has worked to protect these precious resources.

Now, advocates say their work is more critical than ever to protect the quality of the water in the Yahara chain of lakes.

"Now it's time for the lakes. We want to put the lakes at the forefront of our community and create that cultural change," said Clean Lakes Alliance founder James Tye.

The lakes surrounding Madison make for a beautiful place to work, live and play, but with that shared use comes a shared responsibility to protect the water.

A decade ago, a group of volunteers decided to take the lead and create Clean Lakes Alliance to be a catalyst for change. They developed a community-wide partnership to tackle the biggest threat: nutrient pollution in our lakes, caused by runoff.

"We're at that point where the Clean Lakes Alliance is evolving, like climate change has evolved. We're now getting more rain than ever. What we've done over the last 10 years is proven that we've made a change into our environment. The amount of phosphorus going to the lakes per gallon has gone down, so the concentration of water going into the lakes, actually has less phospohrus in it. Unfortunately we have climate change, so that's why the Clean Lakes Alliance is bringing everybody together," Tye told 27 News.

The organization is now renewing its call for partnership, to reassess the threat and come up with new ways to respond with the Yahara CLEAN Compact. It involves 19 partners and collaborators, from organizations to government officials and community members.

It's a reboot of a similar partnership, first developed as Clean Lakes Alliance came together, putting together an action plan to reduce the amount of phosphorus going into the lakes by at least 50%.

"It's time to do this again. It's time to relook at it and it's definitely time to get people together," said Clean Lakes board chair Jim Gallegos. "This effort is really focused on, how do you bring more people together and get them to understand we all have a role in it."

Gallegos leads the board of the organization, which brings together different parts of the community to bring diverse ideas to the table.

"I think you just get smarter solutions to the problems that we face every day," he said. "It brings different factions from the community together, but then also the way you look at problems. You don't look at them in the traditional manner. You have true innovation."

Clean Lakes wants everyone to be a part of the conversation, asking the public to do an online survey to share perspectives and ideas on how to protect the lakes for years to come. Click here to fill out the survey.

27 News produced a 30-minute special report in partnership with Clean Lakes Alliance. Click here to watch all our coverage.