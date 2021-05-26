Community, government work to protect lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The water around us is all connected, so what happens at your home can impact the lakes and streams nearby.

Your water at home comes from an underground aquifer that flows into lakes and streams. What's sent out of your house has to be cleaned before it's put back into the system.

That's done by the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District, which is required by law to meet clean water guidelines.

The district launched a community partnership called Yahara WINS, taking a holistic approach to water quality and reducing the phosphorus that runs off the land and into the water, which can harm water quality and wildlife.

"When we do good work up on the land, whether it's in a municipality, in a city on the land, or in a farm field on the land, if we hold back those nutrients, then it's going to have a better water quality for all our streams and our lakes," said Martye Griffin, president of the Yahara WINS committee.

Griffin says ratepayers save money this way, because it's cheaper to curb pollution before it comes to the water treatment plant.

The project started in 2014 and expanded to the full watershed two years later. It sets a 20-year plan to reduce phosphorus.

"We know that when we're done after 20 years, we still have a need to improve water quality and hold back nutrients and so the partnerships we make now as part of the project will carry on once the project's over and hopefully continue on the good work that we're doing," Griffin said.

Communities adapting to changing climate

The foundation of the work to improve lake conditions is built on government relationships. Dane County is the main investor in water cleanup efforts in our area.

The county is spending millions to dredge the Yahara chain, removing sediment to improve water flow and make better habitats for wildlife.

Dane County has also bought land in recent years to mitigate flooding and built digesters, to convert manure from farms into clean energy.

"Land use and water use go hand in hand, so we're in it for the long haul. Projects like Suck the Muck to clean up sediment, but even more importantly, once we're through with that, is our efforts to prevent runoff from occurring in the first place," said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.

Suck the Muck has removed sediment at the bottom of Dorn and Token creeks, laden with phosphorus, reducing the runoff that goes into the lakes.

Cities on the lakes also have year-round projects to protect the water. Over the years, the city of Madison has reduced salt use on the streets and sidewalks. Fall cleanup campaigns have urged homeowners to help reduce runoff from leaf piles.

"Each and every one of us has a role to take care of the lakes, and certainly city government does, but we all can make positive decisions in terms of improving water quality," said Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

The city has also recently launched a project in the Westmoreland neighborhood, adding rain gardens to slow down the water flow when we get heavy rains.

After the historic flooding of 2018, experts are studying almost two-thirds of the city.

"We're going to keep just rolling through to understand the waterflow, to understand flooding impacts, which will also help us understand that what is that doing to water quality," Rhodes-Conway said.

That information will help the city find ways to avoid future flooding and runoff and create green infrastructure for the future.

Farmers taking action

Reducing farm runoff is the biggest opportunity for improvement. Many have adopted conservation practices to keep soil on the land. These practices reduce the amount of phosphorus in the soil from going into the lakes.

Kevin Oppermann's farm in Oregon is very close to Lake Waubesa, but his fields have permanent crop cover. They're always growing something, giving the cattle their feed, and avoiding runoff completely.

"To see how close we are to the lake but go down to the spring and see exactly that, fresh clean water, even though there's 50 head of cattle right next to it, you can see exactly the difference that's being made by farming the way we're farming," he said.

Oppermann's family hosts public tours of Highland Spring Farm, showing the community their role in protecting the lakes.

Efforts working, fight not over

Conservation practices are working to reduce phosphorus levels in the lakes and streams, but because we're getting more rain, we've not gotten to where we need to be, according to experts.