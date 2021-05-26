Cooler trend with rain likely before the end of the week

MADISON (WKOW) - After most missed out on storms yesterday, a better shot at rain is in the forecast.



SET UP

That storm system was along a cold front which will drop temperatures through the rest of the week. Another low pressure system develops through the Central Plains moving our way before the weekend.

TODAY

Mostly sunny, milder, drier and a bit breezy.

There will be a wide range in temperatures on the backside of the cold front from upper 60s north to upper 70s south.

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid to upper 40s.



THURSDAY

Mostly cloudy, cool and breezy with scattered rain developing late morning to early afternoon from west to east and considerably cooler with highs in the mid 50s.



More scattered rain at night.



FRIDAY

Mostly cloudy with just a few showers possible, especially in the morning and temperatures staying cool in the mid 50s.

SATURDAY

The holiday weekend looks mild and mainly dry with full sunshine Saturday and milder temperatures in the mid 60s.



SUNDAY

Mostly sunny with temperatures in the low 70s.



MONDAY

Memorial Day will be partly sunny and mild in the low to mid 70s and an isolated shower possible in the afternoon and evening.



An isolated shower chance lingers overnight.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny with just a few showers possible with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.