Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett shares his initial thoughts after seeing the George Floyd video last year
MADISON (WKOW) -- Evening co-anchor George Smith sat down with Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett for an interview to discuss the impact of the movement following the death of George Floyd.
He also shared his initial reaction, including where he was when he first saw the video of George Floyd dying while being arrested.
Included in the links above are the interview segments that aired on 27 News.