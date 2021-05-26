Edmunds: Five fuel-efficient used car picks under $25,000

Edmunds is highlighting five used vehicles under $25,000 that will keep your fuel costs low. Edmunds experts chose a mix of cars and SUVs with an EPA combined fuel economy estimate of at least 30 mpg as well as high expert and consumer reviews on Edmunds. For each vehicle we listed the newest model year you can get with an average price below $25,000. The pricing data is from Edmunds’ analysis of recent sales transaction data at franchised dealerships.