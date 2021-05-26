EU takes on AstraZeneca in court over vaccine deliveries

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has taken on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court with the urgent demand that the company needs to make an immediate delivery of COVID-19 shots the 27-nation bloc insists were already due. AstraZeneca’s contract signed with the European Commission on behalf of EU member states foresaw an initial 300 million doses for distribution among all 27 countries, with an option for a further 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021. But only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.