Wisconsin COVID-19 deaths surpass 7,000; 41.3% fully vaccinated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin reported five new deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, according to the latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS also reported 46 people were newly hospitalized.

As of Wednesday afternoon, 221 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, down four from the day prior.

Of those, 69 are in the ICU, down six from the day before, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

There have been 330 positive COVID-19 tests since yesterday in Wisconsin and 3,264 negative results.

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 596,339, or 97.9 percent, are considered recovered.

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. May 26 5 46 7,003 30,788 May 25 8 75 6,998 30,742 May 24 1 24 6,990 30,667 May 23 0 23 6,989 30,643 May 22 3 65 6,989 30,620 May 21 8 76 6,986 30,555 May 20 2 63 6,978 30,478

As of Wednesday, a total of 5,087,871 vaccines have been administered throughout Wisconsin.

So far, 47.2 percent of Wisconsinites have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, and 41.1 percent of the state has completed the vaccine series.

Vaccination numbers can change on a rolling basis as the state gets more data each day.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

