MADISON (WKOW) -- Forward Madison secured a second straight victory at home by edging Union Omaha 1-0.

Justin Sukow tallied his first professional goal in the 58th minute to put the Flamingos up for good.

Forward Madison will now head on a two-game road trip. They travel to South Georgia Tormenta on May 29 and Ft. Lauderdale CF on June 1.