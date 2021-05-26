Glittering moon rises ahead of super blood moon

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A glittering full moon has risen over New Zealand as people there and around the world wait for a cosmic event known as a super blood moon. It’s when a full lunar eclipse coincides with a supermoon, which is when the moon is particularly close to Earth and appears brighter than normal. For about 15 minutes, as the moon moves fully into Earth’s shadow, the moon will appear to turn red. New Zealand, Australia and some other places in the Pacific will see the show before midnight, while night owls in Hawaii and the western part of North America can see it the morning hours.