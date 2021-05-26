Impact of climate change on Madison’s lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- The five lakes in the Yahara chain play an important role in making Madison a special place to live and visit. But the continued impact of climate change could make the lakes less enjoyable over the next few decades.

According to Climate Central, since 1970 Madison's average temperature has risen by three degrees Fahrenheit.

Source: RCC-ACIS.org, NCEI Climate at a Glance

"For every one degree Fahrenheit increase in the average temperature of the atmosphere, we're seeing a four percent increase in water vapor," WKOW Senior Chief Meteorologist Bob Lindmeier said. "That means if storms come through [Madison] they have more water vapor to feed on and we get more extreme rainfall events."

Data gathered from Climate Central shows the upper Midwest region, which includes Wisconsin, saw a 42-percent increase in heavy rainfall between 1958 and 2016.

Source: USGCRP Climate Science Special Report 2017

The increase in heavy rainfall can make 100-year floods, as the one southern Wisconsin saw in August 2018, more likely to happen sooner.

"We know that if by luck if [the 2018 storm] had moved east another 20 to 30 miles it would have been much more catastrophic," said UW Professor Chris Kucharik.

Kucharik is referring to a report by Daniel Wright of the Civil and Environmental Engineering department at UW-Madison; it found the most intense rain fell to the southwest of the Yahara Watershed, sparing much of the city's lakefronts and low-lying neighborhoods.

However, Kucharik says the increase in heavy rainfall creates a current problem for farmers trying to keep nutrients in the soil for their crops.

"We're seeing increased amounts of soil erosion and it just makes it harder to keep nutrients, like manure, in place," Kucharik said.

Those nutrients and others like phosphorus runoff into Madison area lakes during rainfall events. The nutrients can hurt water quality by contributing to the creation of toxic cyanobacteria algae blooms, which can cause city beaches to close more often during the summer.

Madison's increase in average temperature isn't just affecting the summer season, it's also having an impact on winter activities, such as ice fishing.

"From 1850 to now, about 170 years, the duration of time [Lake Mendota is] under full ice coverage has decreased about 35 days," said Lindmeier.

Lindmeier says if humans continue to burn fossil fuel at their current rate, then the Earth's atmosphere will continue to warm at accelerated rates.

"We're going to continue to see our lakes warm, we're going to see more of toxic algae blooms, more flooding rains occur, and we're going to see ice coverage become less and less," said Lindmeier.

As the change in Madison's average temperature continues to impact the Yahara chain of lakes, Lindmeier says there are ways we can adapt.

"Further impacts have to be mitigated, and that means adapting our infrastructure," Lindmeier said. "We have to make sure our storm sewers can cope with these heavy rains...we want to make sure we limit the amount of nutrients going into area lakes."

Kucharik says there are ways that farmers can help with limiting nutrients running off into the lakes.

"[They can] put more perennials in the landscape, more grasses, planting [fewer] row crops," said Kucharik. "Right now, we don't have the funds to make that sort of transition - so we almost have to demonstrate that it's acceptable and it's not risky to our economic wellbeing...before we see more people doing that."

Kucharik also points to conserving energy, producing more electric and hybrid vehicles, and supporting solar energy.

"The sooner we can make these changes as a society, the better," he said.