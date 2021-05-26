In Minnesota, move to sidestep locals in prosecuting police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison resisted calls for weeks to take over the prosecution of the white suburban Minneapolis police officer who shot Black motorist Daunte Wright. He finally did so last week after one county prosecutor quit the case and a second asked him to step in. The move satisfied many activists who hope Ellison — fresh off winning a murder conviction for the police officer who killed George Floyd — will file more serious charges in Wright’s case. It also fueled expectations that Minnesota may more frequently bypass local prosecutors who activists complain undercharge police officers or don’t charge them at all. Gov. Tim Walz, a Democrat, is throwing his support behind the idea, one that several other states are also exploring.