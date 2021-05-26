‘One of the treasures of Madison’: Businesses volunteer to clean up lakes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Communities around the Yahara chain play a big role in helping to keep Madison area lakes clean.

Lake Waubesa has been home to Christy's Landing for more than 80 years. The classic Wisconsin tavern serves burgers and casual food in a relaxed atmosphere. Eric Christenson, a partner with Christy's Landing says having the restaurant right on the lake makes it special.

"You don't have many days you wake up, see the sunrise and say, 'wow this is great,' " Christenson said.

Ever since the restaurant opened, Christenson said it's tried to be active with local conservation groups, like the Clean Lakes Alliance, to help play a role in keeping the lakes clean.

"Over the years we've done lots of lake clean-ups where we take our pontoon boats out and clean up the shorelines. We've cleaned up things like trash and tires," Christenson said.

Employees at Sprinkman Real Estate have also been active in helping to keep the lakes clean. The business has a long partnership with the Clean Lakes Alliance and participates in different events with the organization throughout the year.

"I think a lot of us all align on giving back to our communities and keeping it a clean, vital resource for all of us to be enjoyed," Owner Shelly Sprinkman said. "We lived on lake Mendota since 1999, and feel it's one of the treasures of Madison and it's really showcased through all of the tourism and it's one of the reasons that draw people to the lake. So we like to help in giving back to our community."

Mark Aquino, the secretary director for the Department of Natural Resources south-central region, said simple tasks like not transferring water from one body to another, making sure boats are clean, and installing rain gardens at home are simple ways to help keep the Yahara chain clean and healthy.