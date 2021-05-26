Justice Dept. refocuses long-standing anti-violence program

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is refocusing a long-standing violent crime initiative amid a string of violence and mass shootings across the U.S. that includes embedding federal agents with local homicide investigators and sweeps to arrest wanted fugitives with a significant history of violence. Federal officials took strains Wednesday to try to distinguish it from prior, similar operations, like Operation Legend, that became a political talking point during the end of the Trump administration. It comes as a number of cities are seeing increases in violent crime. Such spikes are common in the summer months. And it comes as the number of mass shootings in the nation continues to rise.