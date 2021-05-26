Justices signal they could limit Indian Country ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has granted Oklahoma’s request to retain custody of a man who’s been on death row for killing three Native Americans. It’s a sign the court may be willing to limit the fallout from last year’s ruling that much of eastern Oklahoma remains a tribal reservation. Wednesday’s action came in the case of Shaun Bosse, whose conviction and death sentence for the murders of Katrina Griffin and her two young children were overturned by a state appeals court. The state court had held that state prosecutors had no authority to try Bosse for the killings on the Chicksaw Nation’s reservation.