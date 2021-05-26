Local executive steps up to help guide Madison’s Black community amid racial tension

MADISON (WKOW) -- In the aftermath of George Floyd's death, members of Madison’s Black community were looking for guidance.

Locally, one of the people who stepped up was Michael Johnson, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County. He asked city leaders to meet with local Black leaders and at one point everyone in took a knee: Together.

Johnson’s point, he says, was to build bridges.

“We tried to be bridge builders,” Johnson said. “But we also tried to raise the voices of those who have felt like they have not been heard. And so it was important for me to try to be a bridge builder. Now, I will tell you, when you're a bridge builder, get walked on by people from both sides of the bridge of the bridge. And I’ve gotten used to that, right.”

Johnson said he has continued the conversations over the past year. He said he's proud to see how many people of color have assumed elected or appointed roles over the past year.

He said one of the real next steps now is closing the racial achievement gap.