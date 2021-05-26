Madigan’s ex-chief of staff indicted for lying to grand jury

CHICAGO (AP) — The longtime chief of staff to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan has been indicted for lying under oath to a federal grand jury investigating a bribery scheme involving Madigan and the state’s largest electic utility, ComEd. In an indictment Wednesday, 66-year-old Timothy Mapes of Springfield is charged with making false declarations before a grand jury and attempted obstruction of justice. Mapes was one of Madigan’s closest allies, serving beside the Chicago Democrat as clerk of the House and executive director of the Democratic Party of Illinois, which Madigan chaired. He could not be immediately reached for comment.