Madison College baseball heads to Oklahoma for NJCAA Division II World Series

MADISON (WKOW)- The Madison College baseball team is making its third straight appearance and tenth overall in the Division II World Series in Enid, Oklahoma.

The team is made up of all freshmen with one true sophomore. Therefore, the majority of the players are preparing for their first time on the big stage.

"I am really not anxious, but excited," Freshman Pitcher Jacob Wilde said. "I think it'll be a little nerve-racking at first, but once we get going, I think it's going to be so much fun."

"We're trying to step it up from even what we did the last couple of weekends, and we'll see teams that have all played well enough to win their own tournaments, and may the best team win," Head Coach Mike Davenport said.

COVID canceled the tournament last season, so the team has been looking forward to this day for a long time.

"It's almost rewarding to go, but we also have more work to do," Wilde said.

"It's a really cool experience because I think with all the stuff that has happened, it's kind of been hard to persevere through," Freshman Outfielder Spencer Bartel said.

The tournament runs from Saturday, May 29 to Saturday, June 5. The WolfPack begins the double-elimination tournament by taking on Kellogg Community College on Saturday at 7:15 PM.