Miami music festival to return with neighbors’ blessing

MIAMI (AP) — One of the world’s top electronic music festivals is returning to downtown Miami next year with the blessing of neighbors who have complained about the event in the past. The Miami Herald reports that prganizers of the Ultra Music Festival announced Tuesday an agreement to settle tensions with the Downtown Neighbors Alliance. The association representing 13 downtown condominium towers will no longer seek to remove the event from Bayfront Park. Ultra released a statement saying organizers plan to address issues like construction schedules, park closures, noise monitoring and traffic management.