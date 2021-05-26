Milwaukee State Senator Chris Larson enters U.S. Senate race

Courtesy: YouTube

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- State Senator Chris Larson (D-Milwaukee) is announcing his candidacy for U.S. Senate.

In an announcement video released Wednesday morning, Sen. Larson says he sets himself apart from the Democratic Primary field by "championing bold progressive policies, including Medicare for All, the Green New Deal, and ensuring the super-rich and large corporations pay their fair share in taxes."

Sen. Larson is the 5th Democrat to launch a bid for the 2022 U.S. Senate Race in Wisconsin. State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Sr. Vice President of the Milwaukee Bucks Alex Lasry, Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino, and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson are among the candidates running in the Democratic primary race.

Incumbent Republican U.S. Senator Ron Johnson has not said whether he'll run for a third term next year.