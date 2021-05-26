Skip to Content

Official: Multiple deaths in shooting at San Jose railyard

Active shooter investigation near VTA yard in San Jose, Photo Date: May 26, 2021.
UPDATE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- A sheriff's spokesman says there are multiple fatalities and injuries in a shooting at a San Jose, California railyard and that the suspect is dead.

Santa Clara County sheriff's spokesman said Deputy Russell Davis said Wednesday that he could not specify the number of fatalities and injuries. He says the victims include Valley Transportation Authority employees.

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

UPDATE

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- Sheriff's spokesman says there are multiple fatalities, injuries in a San Jose, California shooting and shooter is dead.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- The mayor of San Jose, California says several people are receiving medical treatment after police and sheriff's officials responded to reports of a shooting at a railyard.

Mayor Sam Liccardo said Wednesday in a tweet that "the shooter is no longer a threat" and the facility has been evacuated. He said the shooting "has left several people being treated, but the situation is still being assessed."

The shooting took place at a light rail facility that is next door to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department and across a freeway from the airport.

A spokesperson for the Valley Transportation Authority did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

