Operation Though Shalt Not Steal nets church theft suspects

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Investigators in Florida say a group of Romanian nationals stole $740,000 from hundreds of churches in the United States. Authorities with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested four people Wednesday and are searching for two others. They say the group was based in Orlando, but traveled around Florida and other states stealing donation checks from church mailboxes. Authorities dubbed the investigation “Operation Though Shalt Not Steal.” Investigators say at least 636 churches were victims, including 355 in Florida. Investigators said the group used the money to buy cars, food and clothes and made high-value wire transfers to Romania.