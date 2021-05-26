Pastor responds to protests, pandemic by pushing mental health treatment

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rev. Marcus Allen says he knows about the traditional divide between faith and science. He says that's why he wanted to bring weekly counseling services to Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Reflecting on the one-year anniversary of the George Floyd killing, Allen said he wanted to bring into practice some of the ideas he picked up from young people who took the lead during demonstrations last summer in Madison.

For him, that meant working with Anesis Therapy to bring weekly sessions to the church. Allen repurposed a room in the back of the church and congregants can sign up for appointments between the 10am-2pm window available every Tuesday.

"Since it's been a stigma for so long in our community, especially in the faith community - African-American faith community - that we don't need doctors, we don't need therapists," Allen said. "But we're providing that service right here at the church to say it's alright to talk to somebody else."

Allen said he also picked up on the interest some of the young demonstrators had in being able to tell their own stories, which led him to realize video production and podcasting online were lucrative ventures for a number of young people.

Because of that, Allen said he also started directing some of the church's funds toward creating a studio for teens to use inside the church.

"We want to build that up to be where we can do podcasts, where we can allow the children to do some journalism, running their own shows," he said.

The plan is to transfer the studio to the new building that will house the church on the same south side site. Allen said construction is scheduled to begin in October.

Allen added he hopes the new structure itself will serve as inspiration to the teens.

"You see a state-of-the-art building owned by Black people and our kids will be able to see that and look at that," he said. "Hopefully, they'll see it as a great accomplishment."