Police declare riot, make multiple arrests in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland police declared a riot and arrested five people on the anniversary of the murder of George Floyd. While one crowd marched peacefully in southeast Portland, another group gathered downtown, prepared for conflict. They set a dumpster fire at the Multnomah County Justice Center, broke windows at City Hall and in downtown businesses, and threw frozen water bottles, eggs and metal spikes at officers. Police cleared the way for firefighters to put out the blazes, and ultimately arrested five people on criminal mischief charges. Demonstrators around the country marched and held ceremonies Tuesday to mark a tumultuous year since Floyd’s killing in Minneapolis.