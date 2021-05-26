Serial killer case shows weakness Mexico investigations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A suspected serial killer in Mexico was only caught after years of alleged crimes because of the identity of the final dismembered victim: the wife of a police commander. Mexican prosecutors often work without proper funding and training. And they’ve routinely failed to stop killers until the bodies pile up. A suspect authorities have identified only as “Andrés” is accused of killing and dismembering a 34-year-old woman who ran a small cellphone shop. Her husband took the lead to investigate, using police cameras to help locate her. Police say Andres is suspected of killing several women over a number of years.