Sexual assault charges filed against UW graduate student

MADISON (WKOW) - A University of Wisconsin graduate student now faces several criminal charges stemming from alleged incidents in late April and early May, according to court documents.

Police previously said Mehrdad Zareh Bannad Kouki was arrested May 4 on tentative charges of fourth degree sexual assault, lewd and lascivious behavior and disorderly conduct. They said the charges involved three separate incidents.

A criminal complaint filed Wednesday shows Kouki was charged with two counts of fourth degree sexual assault and four counts of disorderly conduct.

The complaint states police were first contacted on April 17 regarding a suspicious person at a residence hall. A student told police she noticed someone following her and after she accessed the first door with her ID card, the suspect kept the door from closing.

The student then went through the next door into the lobby, but the suspect was able to keep that door from also closing. Police said the student then ran into a stairwell, but the suspect was not able to reach that door in time and couldn't gain access.

On April 30, the complaint states a woman reported being followed by a man who asked for directions. The woman when she asked what address he was looking for, he moved next to her to show his phone and grabbed her buttocks. The woman said she yelled at the suspect and screamed. She said she ran to her door nearby, and the suspect was gone when she turned around.

A sexual assault was then reported in the 400 block of West Gorham Street on May 1, according to the complaint. It states a woman reported a man outside her apartment tapped her on the shoulder and showed her a picture of male genitalia on his phone. The woman was able to enter her apartment building, where a security guard was inside.

Police say they reviewed a video of this interaction outside of the apartment building. They said the events shown on the video was consistent with the woman's report.

On May 2, the complaint states another woman called police about a sexual assault in the area of University Avenue and North Mills Street. The woman said she was walking and noticed being followed. She said a man eventually walked up to her and and grabbed her genitalia. Police said he also showed her a picture of male genitalia on his phone. The woman said she screamed before the suspect ran away.

Police said security footage was used to identify the suspect.

Kouki was released from jail after paying a $1,300 bond.

27 News spoke to Kouki following the arrest and he denied the allegations, saying "I never touched anyone."

Kouki is scheduled for his initial court appearance on June 7.