State Building Commission approves panel replacement at Van Hise Hall

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State Building Commission approved spending $3 million to replace the concrete panels that were removed from UW-Madison's Van Hise Hall.

Two panels fell from the building's facade in April. They landed in front of the building's main entrance, but no one was hurt.

After that, crews removed panels from the building's third and fourth floors.

As part of the replacement project, crews will put up 71 new panels on the third and fourth floors. They will also repair or reinforce 40 more panels on Van Hise's 19th floor.

Work will begin in August, according to the Building Commission's agenda. The project is expected to be completed in August of 2022.