State Street businesses making progress one year after unrest, property damage

MADISON (WKOW) -- Nearly a year after looters broke into Goodman's Jewelers, owner John Hayes still has plywood covering the front windows.

But despite the store physically looking very similar to how it has since August, Hayes said he's seen a lot of progress in recouping the losses he suffered last summer.

"Gradually, it's getting better, each month," he said. "This month will be the first one in probably 14 [or] 15 months that we've actually achieved our goal, thanks to more traffic, more people being vaccinated and people being more outgoing with the better weather, too."

Hayes says looters caused around $150,000 worth of damage when they broke into his store on May 30, 2020. The store was shuttered for a little more than two months before reopening in early August.

"I was determined to come back," he said. "I felt that we can do this, we can get back on our feet and keep going."

Even with that determination to open his doors again, Hayes said it hasn't been an easy path back toward profits.

"Up and down the street people are not doing as well as they did before," he said.

And he said the past year's challenges for businesses are unlike anything he's had to deal with before.

"This is a unique experience that I don't want to repeat, that's for sure," he said.

Hayes said the COVID-19 pandemic has hindered State Street's recovery process.

"There still isn't the traffic on State Street like there used to be," he said. "People [are] working from home, so a lot of offices are vacant."

However, he said there are some signs things are slowly getting better.

"It's been very good to see the increase in traffic and people coming back out shopping," he said. "You can really tell on Saturdays. A lot of people are out and about."

Jason Ilstrup, the president of Downtown Madison, Inc., said ensuring a full State Street recovery will take community-wide participation.

"We do see a lot of positive momentum happening," he said. "We hope that continues out, but it won't continue unless people come back downtown and make that choice to enjoy the center city."

Ilstrup said around 30 businesses in the downtown area have closed in the past year, and around a dozen new businesses have opened.

He said that new economic growth is critical to a city like Madison.

"To have a vibrant sector downtown is vitally important for our entire community because it is thousands of jobs," Ilstrup said. "The tourism sector alone here is a $1.4 billion industry in Dane County. … That's over 4,500 employees just downtown that are part of the economic development coming from tourism."

Hayes said while businesses like his haven't rebounded overnight, he has no doubt State Street will eventually be back to its pre-pandemic state.

"We can get this back on track and get going the way we should be," he said. "It's going to take work every single day to accomplish that, but I think we can do it."