Stubbs calls for police reform bills to be passed by June

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ahead of a public hearing Thursday on seven police reform bills, the Democratic co-chair of a legislative task force on racial disparities said she wants top lawmakers to act on the bills with urgency.

Rep. Sheila Stubbs (D-Madison) has worked alongside Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke on the task force, since Kenosha police shot Jacob Blake last August, which has made most headlines for its efforts to create a set of recommendations for new police-related laws.

The reform bills up for a public hearing before the Assembly's criminal justice committee Thursday include measures that would:

Require incoming officers to undergo a psychological exam

Order the Department of Justice to produce a yearly report detailing the use of warrants allowing unannounced entry, referred to as no-knock warrants

Mandate immediate drug testing for officers who've been involved in an incident where they killed or seriously injured someone

Provide grant money for body cameras and crisis training

The Senate last month passed five reform bills, including measures that would require annual reporting of use-of-force incidents statewide and order officers to share their employment files from past policing jobs whenever seeking work with a new department.

Stubbs said she was hopeful Steineke could work with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) to get the Senate bills before the Assembly during its next scheduled floor session in June. She hoped the seven bills being heard Thursday would also be on the floor then too, but that would require an aggressive timeline to get those out of committee by then.

"I don't wanna fail and I don't wanna continue to fail our communities and to fail anyone else that's within the state of Wisconsin," Stubbs said. "So my desire is to have this done by June."

Stubbs said she was aware of criticism about the bills that have come from activists who've been demonstrating against police violence last summer. They've wanted lawmakers to pursue an outright ban on chokeholds, no-knock warrants and to eliminate the legal doctrine of qualified immunity that protects individual officers from lawsuits.

Stubbs said given Democrats' status as the minority party in both chambers, those efforts would go nowhere, so she was working with Steineke to push legislation that can pass in the GOP-controlled legislature.

"Let's just be honest. It's better to get something than nothing," Stubbs said. "It might be baby steps, but it's more steps than we've ever had in this Capitol."

Stubbs said she was encouraged the task force was finally able to reach an agreement on how to define excessive force. The question had been a sticking point for months as progressive members pushed to include the phrase "disproportionate" levels of violence while police representatives wanted to stick to the phrase "objective reasonableness," which has legal precedent.

In the end, the reasonableness language will be in the definition but it will also add officers are to prioritize "the sanctity of life" while assessing a situation.