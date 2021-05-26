Swiss air force jet crashes in Alps, pilot ejects safely

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s Defense Department says a Swiss air force fighter jet has crashed during a training fight in the Alps. The pilot was able to eject safely and was unhurt. The Tiger F-5 jet crashed in the Melchsee-Frutt area in the central Swiss Alps on Wednesday. The defense department said the plane had taken off from Payerne in western Switzerland and was acting as a “sparring partner” for the air force’s F/A-18 jets on the training flight. Military investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.