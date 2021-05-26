Thai taxi drivers protest draft law on Uber-type services

BANGKOK (AP) — Taxi drivers in Thailand are urging the government to reconsider a draft regulation that would allow the use of private cars for online ride-hailing services, saying it creates unfair competition. Thailand’s Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft, which would permit personal vehicles with up to seven seats to operate using Uber-style hailing apps. Such services have been operating for several years without regulation, the dominant one being GrabCar, part of Singapore-based Grab Holdings. Thailand’s Federation of Thai Taxi Workers says private cars with small engine sizes would be allowed to offer the service, while taxi drivers are forced to use more expensive vehicles with larger engines.