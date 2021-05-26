The UW-Odyssey Project shines a light on George Floyd’s death

MADISON (WKOW) -- An educational organization at the University of Wisconsin-Madison used George Floyd's death as a classroom lesson.

The UW-Odyssey Project looks to improve the quality of life for people of color.

The director of the program told 27 News, Floyd's murder underscored what The Odyssey Project stands for. "To shine a light on the kind of history that's not always in the history books, to encourage members of our community who are often marginalized, to find their voices and use them and to push forward for change," explained Emily Auerbach, Odyssey Project co-founder and co-director.

"We linked the George Floyd killing to centuries of racial injustice," explained Auerbach. The program studied Frederick Douglass, Martin Luther King, Malcolm X, Langston Hughes and others.

"We link today to what we're reading from the past and many of our students found a voice in poetry in editorials and essays and on the frontlines of the protests," said Auerbach

The program offers humanities classes for adult students who are facing economic barriers to college and 90% of the participants are from ethnic backgrounds.