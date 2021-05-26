TONIGHT AT 10: Downtown businesses still recovering following last year’s unrest

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 70 businesses in downtown Madison were damaged or looted last summer, and the property damage could not have come at a worse time.

Many were already struggling and having to adapt because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Madison Inc. President Jason Ilstrup said last summer was a pivotal moment for businesses in the capitol square area. But as they start to recover, he said that progress will benefit all of Madison.

“This stuff matters when you're competing with other cities, when they have other amenities,” Ilstrup said. “We need amenities like State Street, like the union, like the Capitol Square, like Breese Stevens field. Those things are all really important economic drivers for our community.”

