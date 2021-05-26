TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90 SB in Madison following crash

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90 SB in Madison following crashUpdated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 at the Beltline following a one-vehicle crash in Madison.
DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes on I-39/90 southbound at the Beltline are blocked following a crash in Madison Wednesday morning.
The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash at 4:30 a.m.
Officials tell 27 News one vehicle was involved and no injuries are reported.
Expect slower traffic if you have to drive that way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.