TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90 SB in Madison following crash

Last updated today at 5:25 am
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 at the Beltline following a one-vehicle crash in Madison.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes on I-39/90 southbound at the Beltline are blocked following a crash in Madison Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash at 4:30 a.m.

Officials tell 27 News one vehicle was involved and no injuries are reported.

Expect slower traffic if you have to drive that way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

