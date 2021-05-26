TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopen on I-39/90 SB in Madison following crash

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Lanes are back open on I-39/90 at the Beltline following a one-vehicle crash in Madison.

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Lanes on I-39/90 southbound at the Beltline are blocked following a crash in Madison Wednesday morning.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the crash at 4:30 a.m.

Officials tell 27 News one vehicle was involved and no injuries are reported.

#TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on SB I-39 just before the Beltline in Madison blocking the two right lanes. pic.twitter.com/wryiLTeu1d — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) May 26, 2021

Expect slower traffic if you have to drive that way.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.



