Rallies, moments of silence honor George Floyd a year later

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A family-friendly street festival, musical performances and a moment of silence were held Tuesday to honor George Floyd and mark the year since he died at the hands of Minneapolis police. Events were held in downtown Minneapolis and at the intersection where Floyd died, as well as in New York, Los Angeles and internationally. Members of Floyd’s family also met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, who both urged passage of a bill in Floyd’s name that would ban chokeholds and make other changes to policing. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted in April of murder in Floyd’s death. Three other former officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges.