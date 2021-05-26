UK police detain 5 people over Black activist’s shooting

LONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested five people on suspicion of attempted murder over the shooting of a prominent Black Lives Matter activist. Sasha Johnson was hospitalized in critical condition after she was shot at a house party in southeast London early Sunday. Police and a friend have said nothing suggests Johnson was targeted in the attack, but the Taking the Initiative Party said Johnson had received past death threats related to her activism. London police previously said that Johnson was wounded when four Black men entered the party’s premises and someone discharged a firearm. Police said Wednesday they detained five male suspects between the ages of 17 and 28.