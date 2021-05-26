Volunteers needed for Madison’s Ride the Drive

MADISON (WKOW) -- Ride the Drive is gearing up for the beginning of June, but more volunteers are needed to make it run smoothly.

This year, the annual bike event in Madison is on Sunday, June 6. It has been split up into four different locations to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are followed and too many people aren't gathering at one spot.

Because of the change, organizers are looking for more volunteers.

There are many different things you can sign up to do, inducing setup crew, bike ambassador, information station and t-shirt sales.

If you would like to sign up to volunteer at any of the four parks, click HERE and follow the prompts.