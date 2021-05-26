Volunteers, scientists take on responsibility of monitoring lake health

MADISON (WKOW) -- Almost half of the lakeshores in Dane County are owned by the public, with community parks lining the lakes in the Yahara chain.

From scientists to families, many are taking on the responsibility of monitoring their health.

"It's very important for us to be very mindful of that, as residents, not to wait for the city to always take care of the problem when we could do it ourselves," said Elsa Caetano.

Caetano is a volunteer monitor, working to help Clean Lakes Alliance keep track of conditions on the lakes with its Lake Forecast guide.

Throughout the summer, she collects water samples and monitors conditions in and around Paunack Park on Lake Monona. She's one of 70 volunteer monitors assigned to parks across the Yahara lakes.

"It helps [the community] be more mindful about how to care for them," she she said. "So even though I don't live on the lakes, I want to make sure that they're well taken care of for myself and for the kids in the neighborhood to enjoy it and also for the wildlife."

Caetano also recruited her daughter Majenta Stuntebeck to help out, encouraging the next generation of caretakers to think about the lakes.

"It's becoming sort of critical that people are aware of the ways that climate change and other practices are impacting the environment, and that people my age and younger than me, are aware of what roles we're going to have to play in sort of reversing things that have been done to the planet before and making sure that we're really protecting our resources from here on out," Stuntebeck told 27 News.

Meanwhile, scientists are routinely contributing to the data records on the lakes, going back to the 1800s.

"A lot of it is how these things change throughout time because we have this long term record, so its a good indication of things that we do on land that are impacting the water," said Linnea Rock, a graduate student with the UW-Madison limnology department.

Rock and her colleagues are out on Lake Mendota and Lake Monona regularly, to track water quality and take a deeper dive into the organisms living in the lake and how what goes into the lakes is changing them.

"Chloride has been increasing in these lakes since around the 1940s when we started using road salt," Rock said. "Monitoring and knowing just what's going on through time and how chloride changes in the lake throughout the year, so we might see it increasing in the winter, then decreasing, then going back up next winter as we're using salt."

That's just one data point that tells limnologists how the lake is doing. As invasive species take over and kill off other wildlife, they keep an eye on how life develops across the seasons.

All that research helps authorities determine the best steps to address runoff and the impact it has on our environment. Plus, the water quality data informs beach closures throughout the summer.