Watch ‘State of Our Lakes’ tonight on WKOW

MADISON (WKOW) -- This summer, we'll be spending a lot of time outside enjoying our beautiful lakes.

So tonight, we're diving into how we can all be a part of helping protect our water with a special program on WKOW: The State of Our Lakes. It's a partnership with Clean Lakes Alliance.

"Clean Lakes Alliance was born out of a volunteer group to become an organization, to be a catalyst for change," said founder James Tye.

We've talked a lot about the ways organizations and government officials have worked for years to make changes to keep the lakes in the Madison area healthy. But now, we're focusing on why there's a need for more partnerships moving forward to protect our precious resources.

"We're all in this together," said Martye Griffin, president of the Yahara WINS committee. "We're only going to improve water quality if each of us know where our water comes from and where it goes."

As the threat of rising temperatures stemming from climate change continues, the need is more urgent than ever.

"Every one degree Fahrenheit increase in the average annual temperature of the Earth produces 4% more water vapor in the atmosphere. That means when storm systems come through, they have more water vapor to feed on that increases these heavy precipitation events," said WKOW senior chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier. "What these heavy rainfall events are doing is impacting the lakes."

But neighbors like Majenta Stuntebeck are stepping in to do their part.

"It's becoming sort of critical that people are aware of the ways that climate change and other practices are impacting the environment and that people my age and younger than me are aware of what roles we're going to have to play in sort of reversing things that have been done to the planet before," she said.

Meanwhile, community leaders continue their efforts.

"Each and every one of us has a role to take care of the lakes, and certainly city government does, but we all can make positive decisions in terms of improving water quality," said Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway.

Plus, advocates are calling for a renewed partnership across the community to find new ways to keep the lakes healthy for years to come.

"[Clean Lakes Alliance wants] to get people involved. They want to hear different ideas. They want to get the buy-in of people, because they realize it's gonna take all of our effort and everybody's gotta be educated about the problem," said board chair Jim Gallegos.

You can watch our special program in partnership with Clean Lakes Alliance at 6:30 p.m. on WKOW and on our Facebook page.