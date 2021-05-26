‘We don’t work against each other, we work with each other’: Homeowners dedicated to protecting Lake Kegonsa

MCFARLAND (WKOW) -- Cleaning up Dane County's lakes and improving water quality is a group effort and volunteers work tirelessly to make that happen.

The Friends of Lake Kegonsa Society (FOLKS) is one such organization, and has spent more than three decades focusing on the unique struggles facing the lake.

Kegonsa is the last lake in the Yahara Chain, making it the end of the line for phosphorus runoff from the other lakes. That runoff has deeply affected its water quality.

"That big percentage of phosphorus coming into this lake is not within our control," said FOLKS president Peter Foy.

When a 2014 article that appeared in a local publication suggested there was not much that could be done to improve the water quality, the homeowners who make up FOLKS decided to ramp up their efforts.

Foy said that up until that point, they had been working to beautify the area surrounding the lake. The article helped them realize they needed to dig in and get going on some more meaningful projects.

Since 2014, one of the biggest projects that FOLKS has undertaken is carp removal. Carp are detrimental to the natural ecosystem of lakes and Lake Kegonsa is no exception. But the lake is large, around the size of Lake Monona, and so it was a major undertaking.

"FOLKS stepped up to say, 'We're going to finance this,' so we didn't know how it was gonna work but we would finance it," said Foy. "Because of that, we got a lot of support from some other organizations."

Clean Lakes Alliance was one of those organizations supporting the project with a grant. Carp removal continues to this day.

There are projects that can be done on the shore that also help the lake as well. Vice president Janice Kellogg, who heads up those projects, highlighted improving lakeside parks and planting shoreline gardens. She says they encourage homeowners to plant them using native plants, which help keep nutrient pollutants out of the lake.

"They absorb more rainwater," she said. "The more the rainwater is absorbed before it hits the lake, the fewer pollutants go in."

According to Foy, data they've obtained about the quality of the water on the lake has been steadily showing an improvement, although in 2020 there was a drop. Foy says they will have to wait to see the 2021 numbers to find out if there is something to be concerned about.

There are 450 members of FOLKS and it's these volunteers who, along with partnerships with the city, county, and organizations like Clean Lakes Alliance, keep things flowing on Lake Kegonsa.

"We don't work against each other, we work with each other," said Kellogg. "Everybody works together to get the best result."

In 2020, FOLKS won the Wisconsin Lake Stewardship Award, which is awarded to groups that exemplify the extraordinary volunteer and professional effort made to protect and improve lakes in Wisconsin.