Wet Thursday paired with a big cooldown

MADISON (WKOW) - After a pleasant, mostly sunny Wednesday wet weather hits hard and a big temperature drop arrives.

Thursday will be wet majority of the time!

Showers start throughout the morning in the viewing area. By 9 a.m. most will start to see or will have seen light showers move through.

Times of moderate showers are likely, especially through the afternoon.

A decent amount of rainfall is expected, with some areas getting around .50 inches or even .75 inches of much needed rain!

Not only do we transition to wet weather, cool weather hits!

Temperatures take a big dive from Wednesday, with highs dipping into the mid-50s Thursday and Friday.

Friday morning chances for rain continue, but not for long. Majority of the day is dry, which continues through Memorial Day weekend.

Temperatures rise through the weekend as well, returning to mild weather by Sunday with numbers back to the low 70s.

Memorial Day is mostly dry with a chance for isolated PM showers.