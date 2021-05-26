Woman who identified predator in 1953 may finally get reward

Connecticut legislators are moving closer to making amends with a Hartford woman who helped in the arrest and conviction of a man nearly 70 years ago. The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted unanimously in favor of issuing a $3,000 reward that had been denied to the woman. She said she had been sexually assaulted by the man as a teenager in 1953, but police did not take her seriously. It wasn’t until an 11-year-old was raped and killed weeks later that police used her tip to arrest Robert Nelson Malm. The governor had issued a reward, but the woman was told “she had done her civic duty and that should be enough.”