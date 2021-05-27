Atlanta philanthropist, businessman A.D. Correll dies at 80

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta philanthropist and businessman A.D. “Pete” Correll has died. He was 80. The Rev. Tony Sundermeier of First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta confirmed the death to The Associated Press. He says Correll died Tuesday at his home in Atlanta after a brief illness. Correll was known for leading one of Georgia’s biggest companies and helping to save Atlanta’s public hospital, Grady Memorial, during a time when there were fears it could close because of financial woes. Correll became chairman and CEO of Georgia-Pacific in 1993. A celebration of life is planned for June 2 at First Presbyterian Church of Atlanta.