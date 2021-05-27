Australian teenagers lose bid to block coal mine expansion

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — A group of Australian teenage environmentalists has lost their legal bid to force the federal government to ban a coal mine expansion. But their lawyer is claiming victory in the Federal Court’s ruling that the government has has a duty to prevent future climate harm. The judge rejected their application for an injunction preventing the expansion of the Vickery mine. The judge says the environment minister did owe the children a duty of care under the law of negligence. But he wasn’t satisfied the case had established the minister would breach that duty.